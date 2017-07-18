Industry 4.0 is India's second big opportunity

Is there a unique value that Indian manufacturing companies can alone deliver to the global marketplace? The answer may well lie in revisiting the fundamentals of “value disciplines” that Michael Treacy and Fred Wiersema had articulated so well in 1997 in their book, The Discipline of Market Leaders. Arguing then that companies must choose their dominant value from operational excellence, product leadership and customer intimacy rather than trying to be excellent at all three, the authors made a compelling case for this choice and many success stories of that era were a result ...