Influencing buyers' purchase decision

Digital disruption has little to do with technology and more with humans

Digital disruption has little to do with technology and more with humans

Marketers are increasingly realising that enhanced customer experience leads to creating greater consumer satisfaction that helps in differentiating brands in a hyper-competitive market space. This satisfaction plays a big role in the customers’ final purchase decision. It’s very intangibility and subjectivity have opened doors for organisations to focus on engaging and creating an environment that aims at influencing the buyer by separating themselves from other brands jostling for buyer attention. Traditional business models are slowly becoming obsolete in the current ...

Anupam Vasudev