Infosys' exit options

The appointment of Salil Parekh as Infosys’ second non-founder chief executive, four months after the acrimonious exit of the company’s first such CEO, Vishal Sikka, presents India’s second largest information technology services provider with an opportunity to heed the request of its co-founders made three years ago of being declassified as promoters.

This will provide the Infosys board the freedom to run the company without the added pressure of coping with the anxieties of its founders, who have held a nebulous status within the company ever since mentor N R Narayana ...