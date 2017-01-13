Infosys pips TCS on Q3 margins

Both Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys delivered in-line set of numbers for the December 2016 quarter (Q3). Expectations from Infosys were already muted given that this quarter witnessed the impact of cancellation of the RBS deal which took away 100 basis points from its revenue growth in the quarter. TCS' numbers on the other hand were boosted by strong growth in the India business. Both companies' outlook for the last quarter of the fiscal too is on similar lines. While Infosys toned down its constant currency revenue growth guidance (at the upper end) for the third time ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?