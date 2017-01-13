TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Opinion » Financial X-Ray

Higher European share to improve Endurance Technologies' margins

SpiceJet sweetens partnership with Boeing, places $22-billion order
Business Standard

Infosys pips TCS on Q3 margins

Experts feel TCS has run out of further margin levers and has to deliver consistently on revenue

Sheetal Agarwal 

Both Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys delivered in-line set of numbers for the December 2016 quarter (Q3). Expectations from Infosys were already muted given that this quarter witnessed the impact of cancellation of the RBS deal which took away 100 basis points from its revenue growth in the quarter. TCS' numbers on the other hand were boosted by strong growth in the India business. Both companies' outlook for the last quarter of the fiscal too is on similar lines. While Infosys toned down its constant currency revenue growth guidance (at the upper end) for the third time ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Infosys pips TCS on Q3 margins

Experts feel TCS has run out of further margin levers and has to deliver consistently on revenue

Experts feel TCS has run out of further margin levers and has to deliver consistently on revenue Both Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys delivered in-line set of numbers for the December 2016 quarter (Q3). Expectations from Infosys were already muted given that this quarter witnessed the impact of cancellation of the RBS deal which took away 100 basis points from its revenue growth in the quarter. TCS' numbers on the other hand were boosted by strong growth in the India business. Both companies' outlook for the last quarter of the fiscal too is on similar lines. While Infosys toned down its constant currency revenue growth guidance (at the upper end) for the third time ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Infosys pips TCS on Q3 margins

Experts feel TCS has run out of further margin levers and has to deliver consistently on revenue

Both Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys delivered in-line set of numbers for the December 2016 quarter (Q3). Expectations from Infosys were already muted given that this quarter witnessed the impact of cancellation of the RBS deal which took away 100 basis points from its revenue growth in the quarter. TCS' numbers on the other hand were boosted by strong growth in the India business. Both companies' outlook for the last quarter of the fiscal too is on similar lines. While Infosys toned down its constant currency revenue growth guidance (at the upper end) for the third time ...

image
Business Standard
177 22