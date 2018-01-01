Infra suggestions for Budget 2018

Finance Minister, Mr Arun Jaitley has let it known that in the forthcoming Union Budget, the government will further boost spending on infrastructure and use it as the key driver of economic growth and recovery. This is clearly welcome; though, it has to be recognised that this is a necessary, but not a sufficient condition.

It has to be accompanied by a bouquet of supporting policies. Here are nine suggestions: Implement the Kelkar Committee report to revive PPP Investments in infrastructure Gross Capital Formation in Infra was expected to rise to 9% of Gross Domestic Product ...