Please accept my appreciation for the editorial, “An crisis”. Certain policies of the present government, including demonetisation, are responsible for the decline in jobs.

The informal sector has been adversely affected by demonetisation. According to the International Labour Organisation, a large section of youth between 18 and 25 are unemployed despite being skilled.

Lack of proper infrastructure and awareness is responsible for slow growth of digitisation. Implementation of the goods and services tax (GST) without covering key areas such as real estate, alcohol, petroleum and tobacco is another wrong move by the government. The manufacturing sector is languishing. Micro, small and medium enterprises are already under threat after launch of GST.

Innovative thinking is required to generate jobs — for example, at call centres for GST — and to implement other government policies. The decline in could be partly offset by implementing a skill development programme. Training could be given in cloud computing and the internet of things.

The role of is vital here. It should draw up a comprehensive plan for structural reforms in key areas such as land, labour, skill development to enhance job prospects for the youth.

P S Mukhopadhyay Nagpur

