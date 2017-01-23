TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Inside out

Congress and CM candidate Amarinder Singh was lampooned by the AAP for his complaint with the EC

Business Standard 

The verbal fisticuffs have got more vicious in the run-up to the assembly polls in Punjab. State president of Congress and chief ministerial candidate Amarinder Singh was lampooned by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for his complaint with the Election Commission requesting it to send back AAP volunteers who are not residents of the state. A Twitter campaign by AAP, #CaptainAgainstNRIs, followed soon, as AAP patrons accused that Singh was against non-resident Indians from Punjab who follow the state politics closely and return in large numbers to vote. Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Major mistake by Capt. Amarinder to demean NRIs of Punjab; this has now become the talking point on Facebook/Whatsapp and people are very against (sic).”

