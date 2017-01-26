Interesting letter

It was interesting to read R C Mody’s letter, “Extent of RBI’s autonomy” (January 26). He beautifully illustrates the exchange of between former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and then governor B Rama Rau. It seems the has always called the shots with respect to the RBI.

Perhaps the Narendra Modi took its cue from Nehru's hard stand when the issue of the RBI's autonomy cropped up during Raghuram Rajan's tenure as its governor. The only difference might be that while Rau submitted his resignation, Rajan stood his ground like a true fighter. Of course, the did not give him an extension when his term ended.