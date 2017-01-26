TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

A republic of individuals
Business Standard

Interesting letter

It seems the Centre has always called the shots with respect to the RBI

Kumar Gupt  |  Panchkula 

It was interesting to read R C Mody’s letter, “Extent of RBI’s autonomy” (January 26). He beautifully illustrates the exchange of letters between former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and then RBI governor B Rama Rau. It seems the Centre has always called the shots with respect to the RBI.

Perhaps the Narendra Modi government took its cue from Nehru's hard stand when the issue of the RBI's autonomy cropped up during Raghuram Rajan's tenure as its governor. The only difference might be that while Rau submitted his resignation, Rajan stood his ground like a true fighter. Of course, the government did not give him an extension when his term ended. 
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: 
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg 
New Delhi 110 002 
Fax: (011) 23720201  ·  E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Interesting letter

It seems the Centre has always called the shots with respect to the RBI

It seems the Centre has always called the shots with respect to the RBI
It was interesting to read R C Mody’s letter, “Extent of RBI’s autonomy” (January 26). He beautifully illustrates the exchange of letters between former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and then RBI governor B Rama Rau. It seems the Centre has always called the shots with respect to the RBI.

Perhaps the Narendra Modi government took its cue from Nehru's hard stand when the issue of the RBI's autonomy cropped up during Raghuram Rajan's tenure as its governor. The only difference might be that while Rau submitted his resignation, Rajan stood his ground like a true fighter. Of course, the government did not give him an extension when his term ended. 
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: 
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg 
New Delhi 110 002 
Fax: (011) 23720201  ·  E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Interesting letter

It seems the Centre has always called the shots with respect to the RBI

It was interesting to read R C Mody’s letter, “Extent of RBI’s autonomy” (January 26). He beautifully illustrates the exchange of letters between former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and then RBI governor B Rama Rau. It seems the Centre has always called the shots with respect to the RBI.

Perhaps the Narendra Modi government took its cue from Nehru's hard stand when the issue of the RBI's autonomy cropped up during Raghuram Rajan's tenure as its governor. The only difference might be that while Rau submitted his resignation, Rajan stood his ground like a true fighter. Of course, the government did not give him an extension when his term ended. 
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: 
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg 
New Delhi 110 002 
Fax: (011) 23720201  ·  E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number

image
Business Standard
177 22