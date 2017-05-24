Investors warm up to Voltas' move to expand into white goods

Voltas gave investors more than a reason to cheer. Not only did the company post stellar results for the March 2017 quarter (Q4) on Tuesday evening, but it also announced the formation of a joint venture (JV) with Turkey-based company Ardutch to launch a host of consumer durables products such refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, other white goods and domestic appliances in India. While Voltas has maintained its lead in the domestic air-conditioners market despite stiff competition, investors have always felt that the company needs to diversify into other products. The JV is a ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?