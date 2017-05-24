Investors warm up to Voltas' move to expand into white goods

Credit Suisse also upgraded stock to outperform post its results citing stronger sales and margins

Voltas gave investors more than a reason to cheer. Not only did the company post stellar results for the March 2017 quarter (Q4) on Tuesday evening, but it also announced the formation of a joint venture (JV) with Turkey-based company Ardutch to launch a host of consumer durables products such refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, other white goods and domestic appliances in India. While Voltas has maintained its lead in the domestic air-conditioners market despite stiff competition, investors have always felt that the company needs to diversify into other products. The JV is a step in that direction and channels the company's cash kitty in productive avenues, believe analysts, who also say that the expansion into other white goods segments opens up new growth opportunities. Credit Suisse also upgraded the stock to outperform post its results citing stronger sales and margins. All this pushed up the stock to a new 52-week high of Rs 451.25 in Wednesday's trade.However, there ...

Sheetal Agarwal