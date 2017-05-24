TRENDING ON BS
6 E framework to build brands
Business Standard

Investors warm up to Voltas' move to expand into white goods

Credit Suisse also upgraded stock to outperform post its results citing stronger sales and margins

Sheetal Agarwal  |  Mumbai 

Voltas gave investors more than a reason to cheer. Not only did the company post stellar results for the March 2017 quarter (Q4) on Tuesday evening, but it also announced the formation of a joint venture (JV) with Turkey-based company Ardutch to launch a host of consumer durables products such refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, other white goods and domestic appliances in India. While Voltas has maintained its lead in the domestic air-conditioners market despite stiff competition, investors have always felt that the company needs to diversify into other products. The JV is a ...

