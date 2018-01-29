IPL auction: Letter to BS on Jaydev Unadkat hits Rs 115 million jackpot

-
ALSO READIPL auction LIVE: Chris Gayle finally gets sold at Rs 20 mn to Kings XI IPL 2018 players auction Day 1: Uncapped players shine as bidders tussle Brands, franchises belt up for the IPL juggernaut IPL Auction 2018: Here's the complete list of cricketers sold and unsold Indian Premier League 2018 auction: Over 1,000 players up for grabs
-
This is with reference to “IPL auction: Unadkat hits Rs 115 million jackpot” (January 29). The IPL auction in Bengaluru upheld and proved right the proposition that what has the potential to yield more, costs more. Cricket players were sold and bought as done in a highly competitive market. Both the top and the bottom buys will have the last laugh. The sale of more Indian players in the domestic circuit for relatively higher prices meant that Indian talents were in greater demand.
The preference for younger players in the auction acknowledged the importance of youthful enthusiasm and energy over proven cricketing skills. The downturn in the fortunes of some players did not go unnoticed. So was the fact that some favourites, who were hot choices in the earlier editions, went unpicked.The fierce bidding war underlined the fact that cricket is a game “played by the rich players” and “watched by the poor masses”. In a country where children look for food in heaps of garbage, such naked display of opulence seemed immoral and dehumanising. G David Milton, Tamil Nadu
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: The Editor, Business Standard Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg New Delhi 110 002 Fax: (011) 23720201 E-mail: letters@bsmail.in All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU