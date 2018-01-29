IPL auction: Letter to BS on Jaydev Unadkat hits Rs 115 million jackpot

This is with reference to “ auction: Unadkat hits Rs 115 million jackpot” (January 29). The auction in Bengaluru upheld and proved right the proposition that what has the potential to yield more, costs more. Cricket players were sold and bought as done in a highly competitive market. Both the top and the bottom buys will have the last laugh. The sale of more Indian players in the domestic circuit for relatively higher prices meant that Indian talents were in greater demand.

The preference for younger players in the auction acknowledged the importance of youthful enthusiasm and energy over proven cricketing skills. The downturn in the fortunes of some players did not go unnoticed. So was the fact that some favourites, who were hot choices in the earlier editions, went unpicked.