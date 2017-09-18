Is 3G the future of consumer firms?

The firm 3G Capital, a private equity shop, and its principals have an enviable track record in creating shareholder value across consumer businesses. They have been instrumental in creating and operating ABI (Anheuser-Busch InBev), the world’s largest brewer with 28 per cent global market share, Burger King (now Restaurant Brands International), and Kraft Heinz (KHC). Across the three companies they have created significant shareholder value. This has come largely through margin expansion. In the case of ABI, US earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margins went from 23 ...