Is Bharatiya Janata Party secretly celebrating Prakash Karat win?

Is the (BJP) secretly celebrating the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Central Committee’s veto of a pre-poll alliance with the Congress? On Sunday, the ended a three-day Central Committee meeting where Sitaram Yechury’s draft political resolution on the party’s future electoral line was defeated in favour of Prakash Karat’s (pictured) by 55 to 31 votes.

While the avoided making an official comment, two comments posted by the party’s IT cell chief, Amit Malviya, on Twitter said it all. In his first tweet, Malviya said, “ may be the general secretary of the but the Karats wield all the power.” Then he posted: “The Left has left the Congress and so has the Samajwadi Party,” referring obliquely to SP President Akhilesh Yadav’s recent statement that he “wasn’t thinking of an alliance with any party” as of now.