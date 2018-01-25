Is country going right way? Letter to BS on Republic Day 2018

Another Republic Day Welcome to another Republic Day, But is the country going the right way. Great hopes we had of this government, Alas it is turning out to be a figment. A party obsessed with cows and religion, Is creating a lot unnecessary tension. With cow care and ban on beef, Has caused loss of jobs and grief. Many promises were made, As usual they went in to a fade. The much touted job creation, Has become an illusion. Even the honourable supreme judges, Have developed certain grudges. The Chief remains standoffish, And continues to be selfish. Where is the sign of development, There is only futile argument. Expected was better governance, What we got was only nuisance. In politics, there is too much religion, Leading to hostility and aggression. This kind of relentless negativity, Results in progress becoming a casualty. Engine of politics is black money, For the politician pure honey! The government is like an octopus, With its tentacles all around us. For the slightest and trivial reason, The fringe becomes bold and brazen. And a reason to go on a rampage, To vent their pent up ugly rage. So let us celebrate this Republic day, And sincerely mend our ways, To keep our country going astray!! Shanmugam Mudaliar Pune can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: The Editor, Business Standard Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg New Delhi 110 002 Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in All must have a postal address and telephone number