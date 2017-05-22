Is Netflix the Amazon of media?

While the global giant is yet to make a significant impact on India, disruption is imminent

While the global giant is yet to make a significant impact on India, disruption is imminent

Amazon has been a true success story. It was only 20 years ago that the company listed with an initial valuation of $438 million. Today, it has a market value of nearly $460 billion. It took 18 years for Amazon to cross the market value of Walmart, with its value again doubling in the following two years. There has been huge value transfer from the traditional retailers to Amazon. In the last two years, Amazon market value has surged by $250 billion, while the traditional retailers have lost $230 billion in market capitalisation. Amazon’s market capitalisation today is almost 55 per ...

Akash Prakash