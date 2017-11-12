Is scale the enemy of brand essence?

Growing too big to fail may be a desirable goal, but if brands end up diluting their core values to get there--well then they are setting themselves up for a bumpy ride. Be it hotels, fast moving consumer goods or telecom, the dangers of scaling up without protecting the essence of the brand are all around us. Take for example, hospitality branding. In his 1933 novel Lost Horizon, James Hilton enchanted us with a fictional valley, a mystical paradise on earth. He called it Shangri-La. Some scholars believe Hilton’s story finds it origins in Shambhala, a mythical ...