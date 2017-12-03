Is that English?

JUST IN
When Justice A K Sikri, who headed the bench, asked if the FIRs were in English, Patwalia replied in the affirmative

Business Standard 

The language skills of those who draft FIRs in West Bengal became a source of amusement in the Supreme Court with a judge wondering whether that was the way English grammar was taught in  schools in the state. P S Patwalia, the counsel for Gorkha leader Bimal Gurung, who is on the run, told the court that the 300-odd cases against his client and his followers filed by the Bengal government were identical and had similar grammatical errors. When Justice A K Sikri, who headed the bench, asked if the FIRs were in English, Patwalia replied in the affirmative. To that Justice Sikri said: “Perhaps that is the way English grammar is taught in the schools of Bengal."
First Published: Sun, December 03 2017. 22:36 IST

