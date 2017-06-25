Is the minority getting a raw deal?

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has extended a helping hand to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the war on stressed assets by relaxing a couple of regulations to enable a turnaround of distressed companies. After representations that the pricing and open offer obligations might put off potential investors in these companies, Sebi in its board meet last week decided to provide these exemptions. Official statements said the exemption from open offer under the takeover regulations would be applicable for resolution plans approved by the National Company Law ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?