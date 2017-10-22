Is the political mood in the country changing?

You can’t have failed to notice the weather is changing. Summer is over, winter is still far away but there’s a touch of autumn in the air. I guess this was at the back of Pertie’s mind when he asked if I could also detect the altering political mood in the country. Now, there’s no doubt the government is caught in the grip of several problems. Not just falling gross domestic product growth, disgruntlement with the goods and services tax and the failure to create adequate jobs, there’s also disenchantment with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s stand on ...