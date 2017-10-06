Ishiguro, the lyricist

The announcement of the Nobel Prize in Literature for Kazuo Ishiguro was greeted unanimously with acknowledgement of the English novelist’s achievements, which includes the Booker winning The Remains of the Day (1987). This was markedly different from last year, when Bob Dylan winning the award had sparked outrage in many quarters, with Hari Kunzru even claiming: “This feels like the lamest Nobel win since they gave it to Obama for not being Bush.” When this year’s winner was declared on Thursday, The Guardian report did not fail to refer to it: “The choice of ...