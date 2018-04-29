IT and pharma start to catch up

The rupee has fallen 5 per cent against the dollar since January 1, 2018. It's fallen more against other currencies, by 6.5 per cent versus Euro, 8.2 per cent against the Yen and 8.5 per cent against the pound. The dollar has lost ground versus most currencies.

Given that the trade deficit and the current account deficit (CAD) are rising, the rupee's weakness is beneficial. The trade deficit hit $157 bn in 2017-18, while the CAD rose to 1.9 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP). This is despite good export growth of nearly 10 per cent. There was a 26 per cent surge ...