A senior tax official found a new way to promote the image of the Indian tax authorities among foreign investors. At a meeting with foreign funds he said,”For the first time in Indian history, the income tax department has scored a century in terms of tax law amendments over the last one year.” To put things into perspective, the tax department has amended more than 100 regulations in the last 12 months. Despite the feat, the audience remained unsure if those amendments had made their lives easier or more difficult.