IT has game plan ready, nation?

The restructuring of Indian IT will have a powerful impact on jobs for the middle class

The restructuring of Indian IT will have a powerful impact on jobs for the middle class

The media is full of reports of the spectre of thousands of job cuts looming before the Indian software and services industry, dramatically altering the perception of the industry till now as a global winner. It is critical to understand the forces at play and see them in the correct historical perspective so that right supportive policies can help the industry tide over the present challenges. The Indian software and services industry has historically displayed a cyclical pattern as new challenges have emerged and been overcome by evolving strategies. The year 2009-10 was a ...

Subir Roy