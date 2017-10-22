It's all about fundamentals

A recent report by CRISIL Research points out that the sales of new homes in the top 10 urban areas has fallen by eight per cent per year for the past six years. That works out to around a 40 per cent drop in sales over this period. Other estimates say there is between six and seven years’ worth of unsold real estate inventory — 75 months or more — in key areas such as the National Capital Region (NCR) and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Knight Frank estimates that NCR housing sales during the first half of 2017 (calendar) dropped 26 per cent ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?