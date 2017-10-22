It's all about fundamentals

A recent report by CRISIL Research points out that the sales of new homes in the top 10 urban areas has fallen by eight per cent per year for the past six years. That works out to around a 40 per cent drop in sales over this period. Other estimates say there is between six and seven years’ worth of unsold real estate inventory — 75 months or more — in key areas such as the National Capital Region (NCR) and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Knight Frank estimates that NCR housing sales during the first half of 2017 (calendar) dropped 26 per cent ...