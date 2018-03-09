It's Commie-Left that has lost appeal in Indian politics, not Indira-Left

Obituaries have been written for the Left in the days following the Tripura vote-counting. Some of them regretfully, others with schadenfreude that the Communists have only got what they deserved.

Few have pointed out what an observant former newspaper editor did, privately, that the Communists have become irrelevant because the entire political spectrum has become Left — only, a less ideological Left. Certainly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has moved leftward under Narendra Modi. A solitary barb — “suit-boot ki sarkar”— has condemned the agenda for ...