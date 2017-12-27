It's not a scam, it's a thriller

Who would have thought a wall clock in a non-descript government office would be integral to a narrative of a multi-billion scam, that has now been deemed a “non-scam” by a CBI special court for lack of substantial evidence? The lengthy verdict, acquitting all the 17 accused in the 2G spectrum allocation case, has devoted several paragraphs on how and when a wall clock was ordered, procured and installed at the reception of Sanchar Bhawan, the headquarters of the Department of Telecom in New Delhi.

Innocuous details in a document running over 1,500 pages, one might argue. But ...