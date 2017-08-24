It's time to think beyond fuel

Vinay, a mid-level management executive in a multinational company, lives in Dwarka, a large suburb of New Delhi. Every day he drives from home to his workplace in Gurgaon and hence fuels his car from a nearby petrol pump two to three times a week. But Vinay hates fuelling. He considers fuelling his car a needless distraction and almost a waste of time. Well, things for Vinay and the millions of others who frequent the 50,000-plus petrol pumps across the country are about to change. Welcome to Fuel Retailing 2.0 in India, where one can avail of a plethora of “non-fuel” ...