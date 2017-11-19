It's time we really smelled the air

An indication of just how severe air pollution in Delhi was in the week that started on November 7 was the soaring price of air tickets to places like Goa as the middle-class fled the city. What an indictment! Then, we were told that United Airlines has stopped flying to Delhi for the same reason.

Earlier it distributed masks to passengers as they landed in Delhi. This is when the US is busy dumping its petroleum industry’s toxic waste on the global market and we in India are equally busy buying it. What a shame! The fact is that pollution levels in Delhi and the rest of ...