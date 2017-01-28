ITC: Concern over cigarette business profitability

Akin to its peers, the cash crunch arising from the note ban impacted ITC’s results for the December 2016 quarter (Q3). However, even as results were in line with expectations, the key worry is whether ITC’s cigarette business growth will see a recovery. This is critical given the pressures in the business and the fact that it still accounts for more than 80-85% of the company’s profits. Consider this: The cigarettes business continued to grapple with the tightening regulatory noose amid the note ban-driven demand pressures. Most of the 2% growth in this business ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?