Ivanka's tryst with India

As Hyderabad gussies up for the Indo-US Global Entrepreneurship Summit next week, there is an added edge to the preparations owing to the presence of Ivanka Trump, who will deliver the keynote address and appear on two panels. Ms Trump is not just any First Daughter; she is a paid-up presidential advisor and she is here as the US President’s official representative to the summit.

She may have been booed and hissed on her official trip to Germany, and may have faced a nearly empty auditorium in Japan, but she can be assured of the warmest of welcomes during her maiden visit here. That ...