Jaitley's unlikely supporter

Lately, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has come in for criticism from within the Sangh Parivar. Not just senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yashwant Sinha, but party Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy and Sangh Parivar fellow traveller S Gurumurthy have criticised Jaitley and his handling of the finance ministry. On Wednesday, Jaitley found support from an unlikely source. Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi defended the finance minister in a reply to a tweet, which said that Jaitley was “not a mature politician” as he was quick to react and came across as “short tempered”. “Personally, Arun Jaitley is still one of the best in the BJP,” Singhvi said. “He is smart, responsible and has a world view unlike so many others.” Singhvi and Jaitley are both lawyers.

