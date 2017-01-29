Jallikattu: Ecological roots cut

Now that the dust has settled on Marina beach, where young protesters had camped to demand that the ban on jallikattu — a traditional sport of bull jostling — be lifted, let’s discuss the larger and more serious issue of culture, tradition and their practice in the modern world. For a practising environmentalist (like me), this is a contentious and highly polarising issue. There is no doubt that traditional cultures had empathy with ecology — people had learnt to live with nature, optimise its resources and rationalise its use during scarcity. This ...

Sunita Narain