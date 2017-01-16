Janmabhoomi & karmabhoomi

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh who is fighting the coming assembly polls in the state from two seats — Patiala and Lambi — said on Monday while the former is his janmabhoomi, the latter is his karmabhoomi. For Singh, who belongs to the erstwhile royal family of Patiala, the seats are like his home turf. However, he has chosen to contest Lambi seat as it is the bastion of incumbent Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. Amarinder Singh has decided to fight Badal senior in Lambi to show only he has the courage to oust the ruling Akalis.