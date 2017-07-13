Jawa challenge for Bullet

The Bullet’s return to glory on Indian roads might be the most narrated business story of recent times. But its legendary rival, Yezdi/Jawa is giving it tough competition. Around two decades after Ideal Jawa (India), which used to produce these much-loved bikes from Mysore, shut shop, the Bangalore Jawa Yezdi Motorcycle Club is keeping interest around the bikes and the cult alive. On July 9, they celebrated World Jawa Day in style. They even attempted a Guinness World record by getting more than 500 Yezdis on the roads.