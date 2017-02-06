Jayanta Roy: India and the anti-globalisation brigade

The developed world’s trade landscape is undergoing a sea change with Brexit, Trump’s stunning victory and a growing importance of anti-trade and anti-immigration policies also in Germany, the Netherlands and France. India, in the past decade, riding high on the tailwinds of high global trade, and later on falling oil prices, had not integrated fully with the global economy. It experienced no strain in the balance of payments despite dwindling exports. But now India is facing the headwinds of protectionism, anti-immigration, high interest rates in the US, and rising oil prices ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?