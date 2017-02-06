Jayanta Roy: India and the anti-globalisation brigade

The developed world’s trade landscape is undergoing a sea change with Brexit, Trump’s stunning victory and a growing importance of anti-trade and anti-immigration policies also in Germany, the Netherlands and France. India, in the past decade, riding high on the tailwinds of high global trade, and later on falling oil prices, had not integrated fully with the global economy. It experienced no strain in the balance of payments despite dwindling exports. But now India is facing the headwinds of protectionism, anti-immigration, high interest rates in the US, and rising oil prices ...