Jet-setting shareholders

At the annual general meeting (AGM), shareholders did not restrict their demands. As it was Jet’s 25th AGM, members demanded the airline hold a get-together for them. Some suggested the airline offer joy rides for shareholders; one even coined an acronym for the special flights. On the lines of UDAN, the government’s regional connectivity scheme, the shareholder said that Jet’s flights could be called — Ude Desh ka Aam Shareholder.

