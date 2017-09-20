At the Jet Airways annual general meeting (AGM), shareholders did not restrict their demands. As it was Jet’s 25th AGM, members demanded the airline hold a get-together for them. Some suggested the airline offer joy rides for shareholders; one even coined an acronym for the special flights. On the lines of UDAN, the government’s regional connectivity scheme, the shareholder said that Jet’s flights could be called UDAS — Ude Desh ka Aam Shareholder.
Jet-setting shareholders
Business Standard Last Updated at September 20, 2017 22:19 IST
