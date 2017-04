The stock markets are agog with rumour of the imminent launch of Reliance Jio’s direct-to-home TV services. Punters say the service would be so cheap that it would disrupt the business model of the existing players. Whether Reliance launches a service like that or not, punters are using the rumour to pull down the shares of the rival companies. “After telecom, this ( DTH) is the right stick to hit a player,” said a punter. Hope DISH and SUN TV are listening.