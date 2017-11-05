JUST IN
Business Standard

Jolly interaction

After being sacked as chief of the Overseas Friends of the BJP, the Bharatiya Janata Party outfit for outreach to the Indian diaspora, former party legislator Vijay Jolly has tried to keep himself relevant on the diplomatic circuit of New Delhi. Jolly led a delegation to felicitate Bhutanese King Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk, who is on a visit to India along with his Queen and the Gyalsey (prince). According to a press statement from Jolly, the King told the delegation that his 20-month-old son called Prime Minister Narendra Modi Modi dada” in Dzongkha, and that he insisted “Modi dada” show him the fish and water pond at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Jolly also claimed that the King told the delegation the Queen and he believed that their son “has previous birth relationship with Bharat”.
First Published: Sun, November 05 2017. 22:33 IST

