Journalists may have to carry both PIB and Aadhaar cards for press meets

When they showed PIB cards, they were told these were not enough

While the Supreme Court is hearing a case on Aadhaar, it seems this identity card is fast becoming mandatory for journalists who wish to attend press conferences hosted by various ministries. Or at least to get an entry into one of the various post-Budget interactions of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Security officials asked for Aadhaar card from reporters at one such.

When they showed PIB cards, they were told these were not enough. Finally, the security men did settle for PIB cards, but after a lot of convincing.

First Published: Wed, February 14 2018. 22:06 IST

