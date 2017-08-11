Joys and travails of monsoon

The monsoons in Santiniketan can be a little trying. While many friends and acquaintances love coming here to see the rain amidst the green, I cannot share their enthusiasm. That is probably because I stay in a house built 70 years ago by my maternal grandfather. While the year round I enjoy the pleasure of living in a “heritage villa” as friends call it, in the monsoons the heritage is a liability. The walls get damp. We are to blame for our plight because we have chosen to paint the outside of the house with a traditional lime wash instead of the industrial ...