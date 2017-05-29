TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Opinion » Financial X-Ray

'Saffron' roses

Falling iron prices play spoilsport for NMDC
Business Standard

Jubilant Foodworks continues to disappoint

Rich valuations fail to factor in the slow and painful process of recovery ahead

Sheetal Agarwal  |  Mumbai 

Though Jubilant Foodworks’ net profit was pulled down by one-offs in the March quarter (Q4), investors have quite a few reasons to worry. Fall in its same store sales growth (SSSG), for instance. SSSG denotes the sales growth from the stores that were operational in the comparable period. Continued impact of demonetisation as well as accelerated pace of store closures (those making losses) impacted this metric in Q4. Withdrawal of the buy one, get one offer in the quarter further impacted SSSG. As the company focuses on improving the SSSG as well as driving operational ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Jubilant Foodworks continues to disappoint

Rich valuations fail to factor in the slow and painful process of recovery ahead

Though Jubilant Foodworks (Jubilant)'s net profit was pulled down by one-offs in the March 2017 quarter (Q4), investors have quite a few reasons to worry. Fall in its same store sales growth (SSSG), for instance. SSSG denotes the sales growth from the stores that were operational in the comparable period. Continued impact of demonetisation as well as accelerated pace of store closures (those making losses) impacted this metric in Q4. Withdrawal of the buy one, get one or BOGO offer in the quarter further impacted the SSSG. As the company focuses on improving SSSG as well as driving operational efficiencies, not only has it added lesser number of stores in FY17, but is also guiding for much lower store adds than it has historically. On one hand, the management is focusing on improving SSSG and the value proposition offered to the consumers, while on the other, it is also driving cost and operational efficiencies to improve store-level profitability. Given the slowing consumption ... Though Jubilant Foodworks’ net profit was pulled down by one-offs in the March quarter (Q4), investors have quite a few reasons to worry. Fall in its same store sales growth (SSSG), for instance. SSSG denotes the sales growth from the stores that were operational in the comparable period. Continued impact of demonetisation as well as accelerated pace of store closures (those making losses) impacted this metric in Q4. Withdrawal of the buy one, get one offer in the quarter further impacted SSSG. As the company focuses on improving the SSSG as well as driving operational ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Jubilant Foodworks continues to disappoint

Rich valuations fail to factor in the slow and painful process of recovery ahead

Though Jubilant Foodworks’ net profit was pulled down by one-offs in the March quarter (Q4), investors have quite a few reasons to worry. Fall in its same store sales growth (SSSG), for instance. SSSG denotes the sales growth from the stores that were operational in the comparable period. Continued impact of demonetisation as well as accelerated pace of store closures (those making losses) impacted this metric in Q4. Withdrawal of the buy one, get one offer in the quarter further impacted SSSG. As the company focuses on improving the SSSG as well as driving operational ...

image
Business Standard
177 22