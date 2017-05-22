TRENDING ON BS
Judah versus Judah

MP Shashi Tharoor was caught in a moment of mistaken identity on Twitter. To promote events and talks on his book Inglorious Empire, Tharoor posted a tweet, “Waterstone’s Islington Green at 7.30pm today. In conversation w/ @benjudah”, tagging what he thought was his host and author Ben Judah’s handle. Judah, whose Twitter biography reads “Husband | Marketing Guy | Coffee Drinker Passionate about simplicity, coffee and marketing. Contributor to @Entrepreneur”, replied: “(you) will be with @b_judah rather than myself. He’s far more engaging on the subject!” Tharoor was quick to apologise: “Apologies. Didn’t think there were two of you out there! @b_judah.” Hope Tharoor found the right Judah at Islington Green.

