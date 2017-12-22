Judgement time for Mr Modi

The acquittal of A Raja and Kanimozhi in the 2G scam raises several questions about the manner in which the NDA government has chosen to pursue the matter. The main question is this: If the charge sheet was faulty, why wasn’t a revised one filed? Now the judge has said that the CBI didn’t seem at all interested in the case.

So everyone is wondering about the grounds on which the government will appeal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a golden opportunity to restore the authority of his office, which he has let slide recently. Will he take it or be content to carry ...