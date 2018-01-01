Judicial reforms: Will the govt, executive and the judiciary blink?

Strife between government and judiciary is several decades old. It has resulted in millions of people waiting for justice at court gates for years and many in crowded jails expecting trial to start.

There are at least four major areas of conflict. Unless resolved, the judicial system will sink further, as several chief justices have warned. First, the debilitating struggle for supremacy over appointment and transfer of judges of the Supreme Court (SC) and high courts. The SC had set aside the National Judicial Appointments Commission Act in 2015 and wanted to continue the 22-year-old ...