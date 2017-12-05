The Congress on Tuesday said 89 nominations were received to propose its Vice-President Rahul Gandhi’s name for the next president of the party. With nobody else filing nomination papers, Gandhi became the de facto leader of his party. Some, including a former adviser to senior BJP leader L K Advani, tweeted their best wishes to the “Prime Minister of India in 2019”. Gandhi, however, had to cancel three of his public meetings in Gujarat because of inclement weather.
Jumping to a conclusion?
With nobody else filing nomination papers, Gandhi became the de facto leader of his party
Business Standard Last Updated at December 5, 2017 22:45 IST
