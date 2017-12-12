Just the beginning

The European Union and Great Britain have finally made a breakthrough in their divorce talks. Negotiations had been going on for over six months without much progress on a way forward for Brexit.

But it was announced on Friday that concord had been achieved among Europe’s leaders and by British Prime Minister Theresa May on certain key aspects. Two of the more problematic questions pertained to the status of current residents of the UK who are EU citizens, and the exact amount that London owes Brussels as its share of outstanding obligations. The leaders have agreed on answers to ...