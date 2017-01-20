TRENDING ON BS
Shekhar Gupta: One belt, one road to world leadership
Business Standard

Jyothy Labs: Note ban, cost pressures pull down Q3 show

The cash crunch arising from note ban added to Jyothy's woes

Sheetal Agarwal 

Compression in margins on account of higher input costs as well as fall in realisations impacted Jyothy Laboratories (Jyothy)'s results for the December 2016 quarter (Q3). The cash crunch arising from note ban added to Jyothy's woes. Consequently, its consolidated net profit grew 6.4% year-on-year to Rs 22 crore — lagging Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 29 crore by a mile even as tax rate fell sharply from 38.56% to 34.3% in Q3. These tax savings were driven by shifting of production to its Guwahati plant (which enjoys tax exemptions) and reversal of taxes paid earlier. ...

