Kanika Datta: Business, politics, clash of capabilities

Like Mr Trump, the power rush of politics tempts many businessmen

The convergence of capabilities between business and political governance will be more rigorously tested in the next four years than at any time in the post-World War II world as Donald Trump gets down to business (no pun intended) at the Oval Office. Like Mr Trump, the power rush of politics tempts many businessmen. They see illusory synergies between the corner room and political office, and are sincerely eager to leverage their skills in service of their countries. The line-up of former CEOs who queued up as hopefuls in the past two elections – from Ross Perot and ...

Kanika Datta