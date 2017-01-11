Kanika Datta: 'Multinationals' without global brands

India Inc has barely taken a shuffling step forward

Where is the private sector establishment we know as India Inc headed? How do these entities define their “Big Picture” objectives, beyond the usual quarterly metrics? The rapid and much-needed makeovers to organisational size, structure and efficiency following the first challenges thrown up by economic reform peaked in the early 2000s. Since then, India Inc has barely taken a shuffling step forward. True, they have not been inactive. Smaller and nimbler entities may have maximised the new opportunities of liberalisation in IT, e-commerce and infrastructure, ...

Kanika Datta