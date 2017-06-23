TRENDING ON BS
The curse of Faridabad's 'Khooni Jheel'

Kashmir Valley without hope

Since the killing of Burhan Wani, resistance has increasingly become to appear like a popular revolt

Mihir S Sharma 

Mihir S Sharma Troubles in the Kashmir Valley have taken a new and distressing turn — witness the shocking murder by a mob of a member of the Jammu and Kashmir police on duty in downtown Srinagar. Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammed Ayub Pandith was beaten to death by a mob of 200 to 300 right outside Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid; no more explicit indication of anarchy and alienation exists than the open murder of a policeman.  It is important to stress that this murder differs from other killings of officials of the state in Kashmir. First, this was not an attack by militants ...

