Kashmiris are crying... but in vain

Perhaps because we are inured to bad news from Kashmir, many people don’t realise how sharply the situation has deteriorated since 2014. Yet the facts have been reported by a variety of papers on a pretty regular basis. It’s just that we’ve either ignored them or haven’t properly understood them.

So let’s start with the facts. The ones I’m about to refer to have been collated from a wide selection of newspapers as well as from well-informed research websites like the South Asia Terrorism Portal. On occasion, I will even quote the state government and ...